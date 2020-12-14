뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Members Give Updates on SUGA's Condition
Published 2020.12.14 17:52 View Count
The members of K-pop boy group BTS gave updates on their fellow member SUGA's condition.

Recently, six BTS members except for SUGA sat down for an exclusive interview with an American radio station iHeartRadio.
BTS Members Give Updates on SUGA's ConditionDuring the interview, the members answered questions that they received from fans around the world.

One of the questions they received from Germany was, "How's Yoongi (SUGA's real name) doing?"
BTS Members Give Updates on SUGA's ConditionTo this, RM said, "Do you know 'sim sim' (Korean word for 'bored')? He can't even work on anything because his arm hurts."

JIN added, "He said he is not doing anything and just lying in bed."
BTS Members Give Updates on SUGA's ConditionJ-HOPE explained, "SUGA keeps saying that he really wants to get back to work. He was to get back in the swing of things, so he has been working hard on rehab."
BTS Members Give Updates on SUGA's ConditionLast month, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment announced that SUGA had received shoulder surgery in order to fix his chronic shoulder pain that he has dealt with since his teenage years.

SUGA has been discharged from the hospital, and is currently taking a break from BTS promotions to focus on his full recovery.
 

(Credit= 'AskAnythingChat' YouTube, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
