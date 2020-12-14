[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Members Give Updates on SUGA's Condition

The members of K-pop boy group BTS gave updates on their fellow member SUGA's condition.Recently, six BTS members except for SUGA sat down for an exclusive interview with an American radio station iHeartRadio.During the interview, the members answered questions that they received from fans around the world.One of the questions they received from Germany was, "How's Yoongi (SUGA's real name) doing?"To this, RM said, "Do you know 'sim sim' (Korean word for 'bored')? He can't even work on anything because his arm hurts."JIN added, "He said he is not doing anything and just lying in bed."J-HOPE explained, "SUGA keeps saying that he really wants to get back to work. He was to get back in the swing of things, so he has been working hard on rehab."Last month, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment announced that SUGA had received shoulder surgery in order to fix his chronic shoulder pain that he has dealt with since his teenage years.SUGA has been discharged from the hospital, and is currently taking a break from BTS promotions to focus on his full recovery.(Credit= 'AskAnythingChat' YouTube, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)