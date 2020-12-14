[SBS Star] VIDEO: Everyone Is Surprised About How Many Pairs of Shoes Jung il Woo Owns

Actor Jung il Woo surprised everybody with how many pairs of shoes he has.On December 11, Jung il Woo updated a new video on his YouTube.The video was titled, 'il Woo has the same number of feet as others, but has 335 pairs of shoes'.At the beginning of the video, Jung il Woo said, "I really love collecting shoes."He continued, "My house is being refurbished at the moment, so I decided to bring all my shoes here to see how many I own."He went on, "I'm not sure how long this will take. It may take hours, but I'm actually curious myself."Then, Jung il Woo started unboxing the shoe boxes, and neatly put them in line with his staff.Various kinds of shoes in different colors slowly filled the studio.When he was done, he sat on a stool in the middle of the studio and said, "So, it turns out I have over 300 pairs. Wow."He laughingly resumed, "You know what though? I had about 100 more pairs. I recently donated them to charity."He added, "I'll go through these today, and once again donate the ones that I no longer wear."(Credit= '1DAY 1LWOO JUNGILWOO' YouTube)(SBS Star)