뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Everyone Is Surprised About How Many Pairs of Shoes Jung il Woo Owns
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Everyone Is Surprised About How Many Pairs of Shoes Jung il Woo Owns

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Everyone Is Surprised About How Many Pairs of Shoes Jung il Woo Owns

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.14 17:34 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Everyone Is Surprised About How Many Pairs of Shoes Jung il Woo Owns
Actor Jung il Woo surprised everybody with how many pairs of shoes he has. 

On December 11, Jung il Woo updated a new video on his YouTube. 

The video was titled, 'il Woo has the same number of feet as others, but has 335 pairs of shoes'. 
Jung il WooAt the beginning of the video, Jung il Woo said, "I really love collecting shoes." 

He continued, "My house is being refurbished at the moment, so I decided to bring all my shoes here to see how many I own." 

He went on, "I'm not sure how long this will take. It may take hours, but I'm actually curious myself."
Jung il WooThen, Jung il Woo started unboxing the shoe boxes, and neatly put them in line with his staff. 

Various kinds of shoes in different colors slowly filled the studio. 

When he was done, he sat on a stool in the middle of the studio and said, "So, it turns out I have over 300 pairs. Wow." 

He laughingly resumed, "You know what though? I had about 100 more pairs. I recently donated them to charity." 

He added, "I'll go through these today, and once again donate the ones that I no longer wear." 
 

(Credit= '1DAY 1LWOO JUNGILWOO' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.