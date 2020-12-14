[SBS Star] Fans Demand Big Hit Entertainment to Stop "Exploiting" BTS for Money

Fans of K-pop boy group BTS sent a protest truck to the group's agency Big Hit Entertainment.On December 14, a couple of protest trucks were seen parked in front of Big Hit Entertainment headquarters located in Seoul.The trucks were sent by BTS' fans, known as ARMY, to express their strong demands for the agency.The messages presented on one protest truck said, "Big Hit has gone crazy about stocks and lost their fundamentals", "Stop the production of BTS Universe drama 'Youth'", and more.Another truck showed messages on its LED screen that says, "Stop using BTS and ARMY to make the other Big Hit Labels artists successful", and demanded the agency to cancel the upcoming Big Hit Labels year-end concert.Many fans showed support for the fans who organized the protest with comments include, "Stop exploiting BTS for money.", "Considering the number of new COVID-19 cases in South Korea, they really need to cancel the concert.", "The members' safety and well-being has to be their top priority.", and more.Meanwhile, all artists under Big Hit Labels, including BTS, are scheduled to join '2021 NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE presented by Weverse' that will be held on December 31 at 9:30PM KST.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, Online Community)(SBS Star)