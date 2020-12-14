뉴스
[SBS Star] Park So Dam Talks About Getting Constantly Rejected by Her Crush for Two Years
Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.14
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park So Dam Talks About Getting Constantly Rejected by Her Crush for Two Years
Actress Park So Dam shared her heartbreaking love story. 

On December 11 episode of JTBC's television show 'Gamsung Camping', Park So Dam made a guest appearance. 
Park So DamDuring the talk, Park So Dam said, "When I was in middle school, I liked this guy at my school. I didn't know his name, so my close friend and I used to call him, 'school uniform guy'. He looked amazing with the school uniform on."

She continued, "One day, I received a text message from a random number. It turned out to be 'school uniform guy'. He apparently had asked one of my friends for my number." 
Park So DamShe went on, "After talking for a while, we ended up going on a date. Following the date, he told me that he didn't want to see me anymore."

She resumed, "When asked why, he said, he planned to go to a foreign language high school, so he wanted to focus on his studies. But you know what? He failed to go to one." 
Park So DamThe actress carried on, "But the funny thing was, I couldn't get over him. I asked him out three times over the course of two years after he first 'dumped' me."  

She laughingly added, "I cried every night listening to 'If You Come Back' by GUMMY. I used to think that there was nobody else for me except for him. It's all a good memory now though." 
Park So Dam(Credit= JTBC Gamsung Camping)

(SBS Star)   
