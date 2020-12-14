뉴스
[SBS Star] Super Junior DongHae Talks About the Time When He Got Into a Fistfight with HeeChul
Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.14 13:45 View Count
DongHae of K-pop boy group Super Junior mentioned getting into a fistfight with his fellow member HeeChul in the past. 

On December 12 episode of JTBC's television show 'Knowing Brothers', the members of Super Junior joined the talk. 
Super JuniorDuring the talk, the members were asked what their most memorable memory as Super Junior was. 

DongHae said, "It's probably when I got into a huge fight with HeeChul."

He explained, "There was this time when HeeChul was dreaming about becoming an actor. He once said, 'I don't think I can go on as Super Junior with my mind like this. I think I'm going to quit.'" 

He continued, "But at that time, we were getting ready for our fourth album. So, I told him, 'This album is important to us, too. Can't you just be with us?' I really wanted to keep Super Junior as it was." 
Super JuniorThen, DongHae said that was how their argument started. 

DongHae commented, "In the middle of our argument, HeeChul walked out of our dorm. As he walked out, I said to him, 'Don't you dare come back here. I'm not going to take you as my brother anymore then.'"

He went on, "But then HeeChul came back some days later. We began to argue again, and HeeChul punched me. I got so upset that I kicked him."  
Super JuniorHeeChul laughed and said, "The fight went on for a while, then I noticed DongHae's eyes filling with tears. We stopped fighting then, and went into our room."

DongHae laughingly added, "About three minutes later, we came out of our room and apologized to each other. After making up, we took a selfie together. We were all good after that." 
Super JuniorFollowing many years of training at SM Entertainment, DongHae and HeeChul made debut as the members of Super Junior in November 2015. 

(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers) 

(SBS Star)    
