[SBS Star] Seo Kang-jun Keeps His Promise with Late Park Ji-seon

Actor Seo Kang-jun kept his promise with late comedienne Park Ji-seon.On December 13, Seo Kang-jun updated his Instagram with a new selfie.Under this selfie, he added a promise emoji.It turned out Seo Kang-jun uploaded the selfie as part of a promise he made with Park Ji-seon.Back in October, Seo Kang-jun met Park Ji-seon at one YouTube event.At that time, Park Ji-seon asked Seo Kang-jun if he could post a selfie on his social media on the day of the first snow.Seo Kang-jun responded, "I will. I'll remember to share a selfie on the first day of snow this winter."Park Ji-seon commented, "Kang-jun is amazing at keeping a promise, everyone. He kept our promise the last time as well. He's not going to let you down for sure."In the morning of December 13, Seoul saw the first snowfall of this winter, and it seemed like Seo Kang-jun remembered his promise with Park Ji-seon as he saw the snow.Last month, Park Ji-seon was found dead at home with her mother.Following an investigation, police concluded that they took their own lives.(Credit= 'seokj1012' Instagram, SBS Entertainment News, '틱톡 코리아' YouTube)(SBS Star)