[SBS Star] Seo Kang-jun Keeps His Promise with Late Park Ji-seon
뉴스

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.14 11:18 View Count
Actor Seo Kang-jun kept his promise with late comedienne Park Ji-seon. 

On December 13, Seo Kang-jun updated his Instagram with a new selfie. 

Under this selfie, he added a promise emoji. 

It turned out Seo Kang-jun uploaded the selfie as part of a promise he made with Park Ji-seon. 
Seo Kang-junBack in October, Seo Kang-jun met Park Ji-seon at one YouTube event. 

At that time, Park Ji-seon asked Seo Kang-jun if he could post a selfie on his social media on the day of the first snow.

Seo Kang-jun responded, "I will. I'll remember to share a selfie on the first day of snow this winter." 

Park Ji-seon commented, "Kang-jun is amazing at keeping a promise, everyone. He kept our promise the last time as well. He's not going to let you down for sure."
Seo Kang-junIn the morning of December 13, Seoul saw the first snowfall of this winter, and it seemed like Seo Kang-jun remembered his promise with Park Ji-seon as he saw the snow. 

Last month, Park Ji-seon was found dead at home with her mother. 

Following an investigation, police concluded that they took their own lives.

(Credit= 'seokj1012' Instagram, SBS Entertainment News, '틱톡 코리아' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)  
