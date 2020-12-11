뉴스
[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk Shares How His Mother's Email Helped Him Get Through Tough Times
[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk Shares How His Mother's Email Helped Him Get Through Tough Times

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.11 18:04
Actor Nam Joo Hyuk shared that his mother helped him get through hard times in life. 

On December 11, fashion magazine @Star1 shared Nam Joo Hyuk's recent interview online. 

During the interview, Nam Joo Hyuk talked about his life as an actor. 

Nam Joo Hyuk said, "It's already been like six years since I made acting debut. I was modelling before that. Time flies." 
Nam Joo HyukThen, Nam Joo Hyuk was asked, "What helped you change and grow over those times?" 

Nam Joo Hyuk answered, "I was a basketball player before I debuted as a model. At that time, my mom wrote me this amazing email." 

He continued, "When I turned to acting, I was able to focus better and gain confidence through that email." 

He added, "I read her email whenever I'm going through a difficult time. It gives me good energy." 
Nam Joo HyukNam Joo Hyuk first entered the entertainment industry as a runway model in 2013; he is known as one of the successful model-turned-actors.

(Credit= @Star1) 

(SBS Star)   
