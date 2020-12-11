[SBS Star] Everyone Is Shocked About the Size Difference Between Kang Ho-dong & MINO's Face

Everybody is surprised to see how different the size of Kang Ho-dong and MINO of K-pop boy group WINNER's face is.On December 10, the production team of tvN's television show 'New Journey to the West: Season 8' shared a shocking photo on Instagram.The photo was of Kang Ho-dong and MINO's selfie where they put their heads side by side.The noticeable thing about this photo was that they had such a huge difference in the size of their face.Kang Ho-dong's face was almost double the size of MINO's.Under this photo, the production team wrote, "We're truly sorry, Ho-dong."In the comment section, fans wrote comments such as, "Lol don't be so mean to our Ho-dong hyung!", "Okay, this is all MINO's fault for having a small face.", "This is unbelievable! How is this possible?" and so on.Not long after this, 'New Journey to the West: Season 8' production team shared an apology to Kang Ho-dong.They uploaded a cute(?) photo of Kang Ho-dong on Instagram, and wrote, "We're posting this, because we feel very bad for what we did.", making lots of fans laugh.(Credit= 'tvnbros' Instagram)(SBS Star)