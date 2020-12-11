뉴스
[SBS Star] Everyone Is Shocked About the Size Difference Between Kang Ho-dong & MINO's Face
[SBS Star] Everyone Is Shocked About the Size Difference Between Kang Ho-dong & MINO's Face

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.11 17:08
Everybody is surprised to see how different the size of Kang Ho-dong and MINO of K-pop boy group WINNER's face is. 

On December 10, the production team of tvN's television show 'New Journey to the West: Season 8' shared a shocking photo on Instagram.

The photo was of Kang Ho-dong and MINO's selfie where they put their heads side by side. 

The noticeable thing about this photo was that they had such a huge difference in the size of their face. 

Kang Ho-dong's face was almost double the size of MINO's. 
Kang Ho-dongUnder this photo, the production team wrote, "We're truly sorry, Ho-dong." 

In the comment section, fans wrote comments such as, "Lol don't be so mean to our Ho-dong hyung!", "Okay, this is all MINO's fault for having a small face.", "This is unbelievable! How is this possible?" and so on. 

Not long after this, 'New Journey to the West: Season 8' production team shared an apology to Kang Ho-dong. 

They uploaded a cute(?) photo of Kang Ho-dong on Instagram, and wrote, "We're posting this, because we feel very bad for what we did.", making lots of fans laugh.  
Kang Ho-dong(Credit= 'tvnbros' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.