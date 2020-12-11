뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Talks About His Charms & His Nickname Given by Fans
[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Talks About His Charms & His Nickname Given by Fans

[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Talks About His Charms & His Nickname Given by Fans

Published 2020.12.11 16:57
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Talks About His Charms & His Nickname Given by Fans
Actor Kim Seon Ho shared how he feels about the nickname, 'the actor with melodramatic gazes' given by his fans.

On December 11, Kim Seon Ho held a press interview following the end of his latest drama 'Start-up'.
Kim Seon HoDuring the interview, Kim Seon Ho was asked to share his honest thoughts about the nickname.

Kim Seon Ho said, "I am truly thankful that people look at me that way. I think my eyes play a big part in my appearance."

He added, "My eyes look the same as my mother's. Her eyes are much bigger than mine, but they definitely look similar."
Kim Seon Ho Kim Seon HoTalking about his "melodramatic" gazes, the actor explained, "I think we can say that one's gazes show his live. One's gazes tells us a lot."

He continued, "I always look at someone's eyes while I'm trying to understand his/her personality. I think that's why my gazes are quite different from others."
Kim Seon Ho
(Credit= MBC, tvN, SALT Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
