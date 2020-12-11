뉴스
[SBS Star] TIME Magazine Names BTS the Entertainer of the Year
[SBS Star] TIME Magazine Names BTS the Entertainer of the Year

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.11
K-pop boy group BTS has been named the Entertainer of the Year by TIME. 

On December 10, American weekly news magazine TIME shared that they have chosen BTS as the Entertainer of the Year. 

TIME referred to BTS as "the biggest band in the world". 
BTSTIME said, "Between releasing multiple albums and breaking every type of record in 2020, BTS ascended to the zenith of pop stardom." 

They continued, "Many celebrities tried to leverage this year's challenges, but mostly failed. But BTS' bands to the group's international fan base ARMY deepened amid the pandemic." 

They added, "BTS is not the first Korean act to establish a secure foothold in the West, yet their outsize success today is indicative of a sea change in the inner workings of fandom and how music is consumed."
BTSThrough TIME, JIMIN said, "It was a year that we struggled a lot. We might look like we're doing well on the outside with the numbers, but we do go through a hard time ourselves." 

J-HOPE also commented, "I always wanted to become an artist that can provide comfort, relief and positive energy to people." 

He resumed, "That intent harmonized with the sincerity of our group and led us to who we are today." 
BTS(Credit= TIME, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
