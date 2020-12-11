뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ji Chang Wook Treats Kim Min Seok to a Truck Loaded with Delicious Snacks
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ji Chang Wook Treats Kim Min Seok to a Truck Loaded with Delicious Snacks

Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.11 13:33
Actor Kim Min Seok thanked another actor Ji Chang Wook for sending him a snack truck. 

On December 9, Kim Min Seok updated his Instagram with a new video. 
Kim Min SeokIn the video, Kim Min Seok stood in front of an adorably-decorated snack truck. 

There, Kim Min Seok stared at the snack truck for a bit, then bowed towards the camera.

While doing so, he shouted, "I love you, Chang Wook! I'll surely enjoy these!" 
Kim Min SeokBehind him, there was a message which Ji Chang Wook wrote to Kim Min Seok and the production team of his upcoming movie. 

It said, "Here is my support to my awesome Min Seok and the production team of 'Shark'. From Ji Chang Wook." 
 

Under this post, Kim Min Seok wrote, "A surprise gift from Chang Wook. I know I'm already a good brother to you, but I'll try to become a better one. Thank you so much!"  

This post is making a great number of fans around the world smile ear to ear. 

(Credit= 'samuliesword' 'jichangwook' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
