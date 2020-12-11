[SBS Star] BLACKPINK ROSE Adopts an Abandoned Puppy 'Hank'

ROSÉ of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK adopted an abandoned dog and opened his own Instagram account.On November 10, ROSÉ took to her personal Instagram account to share the news that she recently adopted an abandoned dog and named him 'Hank'.The K-pop star opened Hank's own Instagram account @hank_says_hank and shared adorable photos of her dog spending time with her.'Hank' was originally under the care at an animal shelter in Gangneung, but was recently adopted into ROSÉ's family.The dog's foster care shared that he had found a new home, saying, "We hope he lives happily and stays healthy with his forever family."Fans praised ROSÉ for sharing her good deeds of adopting an abandoned animal rather than buying him from a pet shop.They commented, "Wish all the best for Hank and his wonderful mommy.", "ROSÉ's truly an angel. Live a happy life together with your mom, Hank!", and more.(Credit= 'roses_are_rosie' 'hank_says_hank' Instagram)(SBS Star)