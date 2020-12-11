[SBS Star] Ahn Hyo Seop Confirms His Next Project

Actor Ahn Hyo Seop has confirmed to lead a new fantasy romance drama.On December 11, Ahn Hyo Seop's management agency Starhaus Entertainment shared an announcement regarding the actor.The agency said, "Ahn Hyo Seop has confirmed to join SBS' upcoming drama 'Hong Chun Gi' (literal title)."'Hong Chun Gi' is a fantasy romance drama that is based on a novel of the same name by author Jung Eun-gwol.Jung Eun-wol previously wrote 'Sungkyunkwan Scandal' and 'The Moon Embracing the Sun', which had been adapted into hit dramas.Set in the Joseon dynasty, it depicts a story of a blind astrologer 'Ha Ram' (Ahn Hyo Seop).Despite having lost his sight, he is able to read the stars very well.The drama will be directed by director Jang Tae-yoo, who directed renowned dramas 'Painter of the Wind' (2008), 'My Love from the Star' (2013), 'Hyena' (2020) and more.Meanwhile, 'Hong Chun Gi' is expected to air next year.(Credit= 'imhyoseop' Instagram)(SBS Star)