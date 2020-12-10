[SBS Star] Ju Ji Hoon Shares How Many Hate Comments He Received During 'Princess Hours'

Actor Ju Ji Hoon revealed that he received a crazy amount of hate comments during 'Princess Hours'.On December 9 episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', Ju Ji Hoon made a guest appearance.During the talk, Ju Ji Hoon mentioned one of his mega-hit projects 'Princess Hours' that was aired in 2006.Ju Ji Hoon said, "As 'Princess Hours' was based on such a popular comic book, everyone had high expectations for the drama."The actor continued, "A lot of people didn't like me though. They wrote so many hate comments about me online, especially on my social media."He went on, "The comments were like, 'Leave 'Princess Hours'. We don't want to see you on it anymore.', 'How are you a prince? You don't have the right skin color for it. You are too dark.', "Are you from the countryside or something?' and things like that."He added, "'Princess Hours' was my debut project, and those words were not too easy to hear. I had to delete my social media in the end."(Credit= MBC Princess Hours, tvN You Quiz on the Block)(SBS Star)