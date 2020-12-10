뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ju Ji Hoon Shares How Many Hate Comments He Received During 'Princess Hours'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Ju Ji Hoon Shares How Many Hate Comments He Received During 'Princess Hours'

[SBS Star] Ju Ji Hoon Shares How Many Hate Comments He Received During 'Princess Hours'

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.10 18:10 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ju Ji Hoon Shares How Many Hate Comments He Received During Princess Hours
Actor Ju Ji Hoon revealed that he received a crazy amount of hate comments during 'Princess Hours'. 

On December 9 episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', Ju Ji Hoon made a guest appearance. 
Ju Ji HoonDuring the talk, Ju Ji Hoon mentioned one of his mega-hit projects 'Princess Hours' that was aired in 2006. 

Ju Ji Hoon said, "As 'Princess Hours' was based on such a popular comic book, everyone had high expectations for the drama." 
Ju Ji HoonThe actor continued, "A lot of people didn't like me though. They wrote so many hate comments about me online, especially on my social media." 

He went on, "The comments were like, 'Leave 'Princess Hours'. We don't want to see you on it anymore.', 'How are you a prince? You don't have the right skin color for it. You are too dark.', "Are you from the countryside or something?' and things like that." 
Ju Ji HoonHe added, "'Princess Hours' was my debut project, and those words were not too easy to hear. I had to delete my social media in the end." 

(Credit= MBC Princess Hours, tvN You Quiz on the Block)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.