[SBS Star] Every Guy Around NCT WINWIN Loved Him Ever Since When He Was Young?

It turned out K-pop boy group NCT's member WINWIN was extremely popular among his guy friends since when he was little.Recently, one fan of NCT shared photos of WINWIN from the past to present showing how he lived a popular life.They were all photos of him with his childhood friends as well as fellow members.The noticeable thing was that all of them were guys.Another thing that was not hard to miss was that WINWIN was always in the arms of his friends and members.They all seemed to show a lot of affection for WINWIN.It seemed like WINWIN had always been the cute and lovable one among his group of people.These photos showed how lovely WINWIN's personality in real life may be.(Credit= Online Community, Mnet NCT WORLD 2.0)(SBS Star)