[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Shares the Group's 2021 Resolutions
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Shares the Group's 2021 Resolutions

Published 2020.12.10
The members of K-pop boy group BTS revealed their new year's resolutions for 2021.

On December 8, American radio station SiriusXM dropped a video of their recent interview with BTS.
BTS
During the interview, the seven members of BTS answered various questions that they received from fans.

When asked about their new year's resolutions, JUNGKOOK said, "To be healthy and happy," and JIN added, "To be able to tour."
BTS
RM shared, "First one: Health. Second one: Go tour again, meet our fans in person. Third one: GRAMMY winning. That's it. That's a wrap."
BTS BTSWhile RM was sharing the three resolutions, V chimed in and added, "Happiness" to the list.

Check out the full interview in the video below:
 

(Credit= 'SiriusXM' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
