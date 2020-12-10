[SBS Star] TXT HUENINGKAI & YEONJUN Sweetly & Funnily Describe Each Other in One Word

HUENINGKAI and YEONJUN of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) shared what they mean to each other.On December 6 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', HUENINGKAI and YEONJUN made a guest appearance.Since it was the first time for HUENINGKAI and YEONJUN to be joining 'Running Man', the cast welcomed the two with open arms.Yu Jae Seok excitedly commented, "Are you guys part of the brother group of BTS?"To this, HUENINGKAI and YEONJUN shyly laughed and nodded.Then, Yu Jae Seok asked them a fun question, "How would you describe each other in one word?"HUENINGKAI answered with a smile, "Treasure? He's my treasure."YEONJUN thought for a while, and said, "HUENINGKAI is a cute maknae to me."Upon hearing YEONJUN's words, HUENINGKAI commented, "Is that all?", making everyone laugh.(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)