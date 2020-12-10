[SBS Star] SiWon Says He Will Choose to Marry RyeoWook If All Super Junior Members Are Girls

SiWon of K-pop boy group Super Junior says he will choose RyeoWook as his wife if all the group's members were girls.On December 9 episode of MBC every1's television show 'Weekly Idol', Super Junior made a guest appearance.During the talk, SiWon was asked what kind of marriage he dreams of.SiWon answered, "I would like to have a routined and family-oriented married life. Those are the things that I like."Then, he was asked, "If the members of Super Junior were all girls, who would you choose as your wife?"Without hesitating for a single second, SiWon chose RyeoWook.In response to this, RyeoWook commented, "Well, I definitely would go for SiWon if I were a girl."He laughingly continued, "Would you like to know why? It's because I like guys who have lots of money."(Credit= MBC every1 Weekly Idol)(SBS Star)