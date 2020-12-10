뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Praises His Co-star Nam Joo Hyuk's Acting
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Praises His Co-star Nam Joo Hyuk's Acting

[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Praises His Co-star Nam Joo Hyuk's Acting

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.12.10 14:13 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Praises His Co-star Nam Joo Hyuks Acting
Actor Kim Seon Ho talked more about his 'Start-up' co-star Nam Joo Hyuk during his recent interview.

On December 10, Kim Seon Ho answered various questions he received from the press following the end of his latest drama 'Start-up'.
Kim Seon HoKim Seon Ho has recently become one of the most famous K-drama actor thanks to his role 'Han Ji Pyeong' in 'Start-up'.

In regard to his skyrocketing popularity, Kim Seon Ho said, "I think I was only able to come this far thanks to the fans. I will do my best not to disappoint you all, and put my best efforts to repay the love with good acting.
Kim Seon Ho, Nam Joo HyukAs for his co-star Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho had nothing but compliments.

He said, "I saw that Nam Joo Hyuk gives his all every moment, fully focused on portraying his role as realistic as possible at all times."

He added, "He had great sense and great ideas for his role. Seeing Nam Joo Hyuk and what he's capable of, I was able to reflect on my own career as well. He was a fantastic partner that one can ever ask for."
Kim Seon Ho, Nam Joo Hyuk(Credit= SALT Entertainment, tvN Start-up)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.