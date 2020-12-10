[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Praises His Co-star Nam Joo Hyuk's Acting

Actor Kim Seon Ho talked more about his 'Start-up' co-star Nam Joo Hyuk during his recent interview.On December 10, Kim Seon Ho answered various questions he received from the press following the end of his latest drama 'Start-up'.Kim Seon Ho has recently become one of the most famous K-drama actor thanks to his role 'Han Ji Pyeong' in 'Start-up'.In regard to his skyrocketing popularity, Kim Seon Ho said, "I think I was only able to come this far thanks to the fans. I will do my best not to disappoint you all, and put my best efforts to repay the love with good acting.As for his co-star Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho had nothing but compliments.He said, "I saw that Nam Joo Hyuk gives his all every moment, fully focused on portraying his role as realistic as possible at all times."He added, "He had great sense and great ideas for his role. Seeing Nam Joo Hyuk and what he's capable of, I was able to reflect on my own career as well. He was a fantastic partner that one can ever ask for."(Credit= SALT Entertainment, tvN Start-up)(SBS Star)