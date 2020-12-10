[SBS Star] Former 4MINUTE Heo Gayoon's Brother Passes Away

Older brother of Heo Gayoon, formerly of K-pop girl group 4MINUTE, has passed away.On December 10, it was reported that Heo Gayoon's older brother passed away.The report stated, "Heo Gayoon's older brother had been fighting a chronic disease for some time."It continued, "As the symptoms worsened, he unfortunately passed away of a young age. Ha Gayoon and her family are at his funeral at the moment."Soon after the report was released, Heo Gayoon's management agency confirmed the news.The agency said, "Heo Gayoon's older brother left the world yesterday. We just want to clarify that it has nothing to do with COVID-19."Heo Gayoon made debut as a member of 4MINUTE in 2009.After the group's disbandment in 2016, Heo Gayoon began her career in acting.(Credit= 'gayoon_heo' Instagram)(SBS Star)