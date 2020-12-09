[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Gives a Mature Answer to a Question, "What Would You Change from the Past?"

Actor Kim Seon Ho revealed why he does not want to change anything from the past.Recently, Kim Seon Ho sat down for an interview with one magazine.During the interview, Kim Seon Ho was asked if there was anything that happened in the past that he would like to change.Kim Seon Ho answered with confidence, "I don't want to change a single thing."He continued, "I believe whatever the decisions that I made in the past made who I am now, whether they were good or bad."The actor resumed, "The only thing I would like to tell my past self if I can is that, 'Don't spent hours regretting your decisions or agonize over unnecessary things.'"He quickly added, "Oh, I also would like to tell him to just enjoy himself, because he'll never be in his 20s again."Upon hearing his answer, fans left comments such as, "Wow, his answer truly impressed me.", "He has such healthy thoughts.", "That's probably how I should take my life as well. Thank you, oppa!" and so on.(Credit= SALT Entertainment)(SBS Star)