[SBS Star] aespa Members Reveal How They Got Scouted by SM Entertainment
Published 2020.12.09 17:11 Updated 2020.12.09 17:12 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] aespa Members Reveal How They Got Scouted by SM Entertainment
The members of K-pop girl group aespa shared the story of how they were cast by their management agency, SM Entertainment.

On December 9, the four members of aespa guested on SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa Jung's Power Time'.

During the show, the members took turns to each share the story behind how they got scouted by SM Entertainment.
aespaThe group's Chinese member NINGNING shared, "I appeared on many singing programs in China, and the casting agents of my agency saw those videos and contacted me. I thought it was a scam at first."

WINTER said, "I was cast at a dance festival. I also thought it was a fraud or something because the casting agent didn't mention they were from SM Entertainment. I didn't believe it until I went to the actual SM Entertainment building."
aespaKARINA shared, "Before I joined the agency, I was very active on social media. One day, I received a casting offer through a direct message. I also thought it was a scam, and consulted my parents before joining the agency."

GISELLE was the only member who entered SM Entertainment through the agency's weekly open audition.
aespa(Credit= '1077power' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
