뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: DARA Shares How Painful Her Iconic 'Palm Tree' Hairstyle Was
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: DARA Shares How Painful Her Iconic 'Palm Tree' Hairstyle Was

[SBS Star] VIDEO: DARA Shares How Painful Her Iconic 'Palm Tree' Hairstyle Was

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.09 17:20 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: DARA Shares How Painful Her Iconic Palm Tree Hairstyle Was
K-pop artist DARA revealed that she experienced a lot of pain due to her 'palm tree' hairstyle. 

On December 9, a new video of DARA was uploaded on YouTube. 

The video showed DARA having a conversation with girl group Red Velvet's member YERI. 
YERIWhile having a talk, YERI mentioned DARA's iconic 'palm tree' hairstyle that she had during disbanded girl group 2NE1's 'FIRE' promotions. 

DARA laughed and commented, "When I first had the hair done like that, I was like, 'What on earth is this?'" 

She continued, "But as I received lots of positive responses from people, I wanted to have my 'palm tree' up higher." 

She went on, "The thing was though, the hair was so painful. It was so painful that I had to take a painkiller. I even cried because of the pain a few times." 
DARAAfter listening to this, YERI responded, "I once had to get a similar hair done for my performance in the past." 

She added, "I cried while waiting for my performance. It was super painful. I know how you would have felt." 
 

(Credit= '덤덤 스튜디오 / DUM DUM STUDIO' YouTube, YG Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.