[SBS Star] VIDEO: DARA Shares How Painful Her Iconic 'Palm Tree' Hairstyle Was

K-pop artist DARA revealed that she experienced a lot of pain due to her 'palm tree' hairstyle.On December 9, a new video of DARA was uploaded on YouTube.The video showed DARA having a conversation with girl group Red Velvet's member YERI.While having a talk, YERI mentioned DARA's iconic 'palm tree' hairstyle that she had during disbanded girl group 2NE1's 'FIRE' promotions.DARA laughed and commented, "When I first had the hair done like that, I was like, 'What on earth is this?'"She continued, "But as I received lots of positive responses from people, I wanted to have my 'palm tree' up higher."She went on, "The thing was though, the hair was so painful. It was so painful that I had to take a painkiller. I even cried because of the pain a few times."After listening to this, YERI responded, "I once had to get a similar hair done for my performance in the past."She added, "I cried while waiting for my performance. It was super painful. I know how you would have felt."(Credit= '덤덤 스튜디오 / DUM DUM STUDIO' YouTube, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)