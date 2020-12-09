[SBS Star] (G)I-DLE MINNIE Receives a Snack Truck from BLACKPINK LISA Full of Love

K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE's member MINNIE received the one-and-only gift from another girl group BLACKPINK's member LISA.On December 8, MINNIE updated the group's Instagram with several new photos.Under this post, MINNIE wrote, "My big supporter. I really enjoyed it!"In the photos, MINNIE posed in front of a snack truck sent by LISA.She was smiling brightly, looking truly happy with the surprise gift.On this snack truck, it said, "Please take good care of my dear friend MINNIE. Enjoy yourselves. From LISA."MINNIE and LISA are two of the K-pop stars who are from Thailand, and known to be great friends.Currently, MINNIE is shooting Netflix's original series 'I Hope the World Ends Tomorrow' (literal translation).It seemed like LISA wanted to show her support for MINNIE's first acting project, and this is making a lot of fans smile.(Credit= 'official_g_i_dle' Instagram)(SBS Star)