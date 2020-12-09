[SBS Star] Kim Tae-hee ♥ RAIN Are Expecting Their Third Child?

Singer RAIN's latest social media post is making fans wonder if his wife actress Kim Tae-hee is expecting another baby soon.On December 7, RAIN took to his Instagram account to share a new photo of himself.In the photo, RAIN is seen wearing a black jacket and a black mask with some eye make-up and colored contact lenses.Along with the photo, RAIN wrote, "Look forward to it!", raising rumors about the couple expecting their third child.Then on December 8, RAIN shared another Instagram post with a message that says, "I will deliver good news tomorrow at noon."Many fans left comments on the post speculating that Kim Tae-hee may be pregnant with their third child.Kim Tae-hee and RAIN tied the knot in January 2017, and the actress gave birth to their two daughters.(Credit= 'kimtaehee99' 'rain_oppa' Instagram)(SBS Star)