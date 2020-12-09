[SBS Star] Choi Tae Jun Donates COVID-19 Home Quarantine Kits, Food and Drinks to Underprivileged Elderly

Actor Choi Tae Jun donated COVID-19 home quarantine kits, food and drinks to the needy and underprivileged elderly.On December 8, news outlet OSEN shared news about Choi Tae Jun.The news outlet stated, "Choi Tae Jun is personally delivering COVID-19 home quarantine kits, food and drinks to the needy and underprivileged elderly of the community."According to the report, Choi Tae Jun decided to make this meaningful donation after encountering one elderly at the community center where he works.Choi Tae Jun currently serves his alternative military service at a community center in Umyeon-dong, Seoul.Soon after the report was reported, Choi Tae Jun's management agency gave their official response.They said, "Yes, it is true that Choi Tae Jun recently delivered all those items to the underprivileged elderly."Meanwhile, Choi Tae Jun is expected to complete his alternative military service in May 2021.(Credit= 'actorctj' Instagram)(SBS Star)