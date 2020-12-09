뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Choi Tae Jun Donates COVID-19 Home Quarantine Kits, Food and Drinks to Underprivileged Elderly
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Choi Tae Jun Donates COVID-19 Home Quarantine Kits, Food and Drinks to Underprivileged Elderly

[SBS Star] Choi Tae Jun Donates COVID-19 Home Quarantine Kits, Food and Drinks to Underprivileged Elderly

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.09 11:32 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Choi Tae Jun Donates COVID-19 Home Quarantine Kits, Food and Drinks to Underprivileged Elderly
Actor Choi Tae Jun donated COVID-19 home quarantine kits, food and drinks to the needy and underprivileged elderly. 

On December 8, news outlet OSEN shared news about Choi Tae Jun. 

The news outlet stated, "Choi Tae Jun is personally delivering COVID-19 home quarantine kits, food and drinks to the needy and underprivileged elderly of the community."
Choi Tae JunAccording to the report, Choi Tae Jun decided to make this meaningful donation after encountering one elderly at the community center where he works. 

Choi Tae Jun currently serves his alternative military service at a community center in Umyeon-dong, Seoul. 
Choi Tae JunSoon after the report was reported, Choi Tae Jun's management agency gave their official response. 

They said, "Yes, it is true that Choi Tae Jun recently delivered all those items to the underprivileged elderly." 
Choi Tae JunMeanwhile, Choi Tae Jun is expected to complete his alternative military service in May 2021. 

(Credit= 'actorctj' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.