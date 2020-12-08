뉴스
[SBS Star] KAI Shares He Was More Nervous than Ever to Make Debut as a Soloist
Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.08 18:16
KAI of K-pop boy group EXO shared how nervous he felt about making his solo debut. 

On December 8 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time', KAI made a guest appearance. 
KAIDuring the talk, KAI was asked how he feels about making in total of three debuts as a member of EXO, SuperM and soloist. 

KAI said, "I first entered the K-pop industry as part of EXO when I was only 19 (Korean age)." 

He continued, "I didn't know anything at that time. It almost felt like a child from a small village seeing a big city for the first time." 
KAIHe went on, "When I debuted as a member of SuperM, I wasn't too nervous. I think it was because I had been in the industry for years already."

He added, "I wouldn't say that it was easy though. The hardest thing at that time was showing the best side of me at all times."
KAIThen, KAI mentioned turning solo for the first time in eight years since his debut last month. 

KAI said, "That was really nerve-racking, because I was all alone; I was alone for everything." 

He resumed, "It feels like it made me feel more nervous as I know what the industry is like. Every day feels so strange these days." 

(Credit= SBS POWER FM Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time, SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)   
