[SBS Star] SUNMI Tears Up While Thanking Her Stepfather for His Great Love

K-pop artist SUNMI showed her deepest gratitude to her stepfather.On December 7, Mnet's television show 'Running Girls' unveiled a short video online.The video showed the cast of 'Running Girls' including SUNMI talking in the living room together.During then, they heard the doorbell ring and SUNMI ran to see who was out there.It turned out to be SUNMI's stepfather who brought SUNMI and the cast some food.After that, SUNMI sat down for an interview with the production team.With teary eyes, SUNMI said, "I lived with my stepfather for as long as I lived with my biological father, who passed away right before my debut."She continued in a shaky voice, "I have two younger brothers, and my father raised all of us with love even though we are not blood-related."She added, "I feel thankful for what he has done for us. There are just so many things..."(Credit= Mnet Running Girls)(SBS Star)