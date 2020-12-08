[SBS Star] VIDEO: DARA Visits SM Ent. for the First Time & Shares Her Thoughts

YG Entertainment's K-pop artist DARA was seen visiting the building of SM Entertainment for the very first time.On December 6, one YouTube channel posted a video of DARA coming to see YERI of girl group Red Velvet to SM Entertainment headquarters.As DARA walked into the building, she laughed and commented, "I don't know if I should be here. I feel like I'm in the enemy's camp."When DARA entered the building, she headed to the official merchandise store right away.There, she purchased various EXO and SuperM's official merchandise, explaining that her foreign friends asked her for them.Then, DARA went to the coffee shop where SM artists' emoji macarons were being sold.She gasped upon seeing the macarons, took photos and said, "This is awesome. Our company has to learn things like this from SM Entertainment."After that, DARA and YERI went into a room called 'Pink Room' to sit down for a conversation.DARA told YERI, "I feel like I'm in a land of hope and dreams. I love the shops outside. I realized that SM Entertainment is very pinkish everywhere."She continued, "YG Entertainment's building is either all white or black. It's not colorful like this place at all."(Credit= '덤덤 스튜디오 / DUM DUM STUDIO' YouTube)(SBS Star)