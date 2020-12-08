뉴스
[SBS Star] SHINee MINHO to Join Kim Jiwon & Ji Chang Wook's Upcoming Romance Drama
뉴스

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.08
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SHINee MINHO to Join Kim Jiwon & Ji Chang Wooks Upcoming Romance Drama
K-pop boy group SHINee's member MINHO has confirmed to make an appearance in 'Lovestruck in the City'. 

On December 7, MINHO's management agency SM Entertainment shared that MINHO is joining KaKaoTV's original series 'Lovestruck in the City'. 

The agency said, "MINHO will be making a special appearance in the drama as 'Oh Dong-shik'." 
MINHO'Lovestruck in the City' is a romance drama led by actress Kim Jiwon and actor Ji Chang Wook. 

It will depict the realistic dating lives of young people in a busy city. 

'Oh Dong-shik' is a kind and understanding police officer working at a police station near Cheonggyecheon. 

He struggles because of Park Chae-won (Ji Chang Wook's character), who comes to the police station to find this "camera thief" whenever he gets drunk. 
MINHOAs 'Lovestruck in the City' marks MINHO's first acting project since his military discharge last month, many are overly excited for it. 

'Lovestruck in the City' is scheduled to unveil its first episode on December 22. 

(Credit= Kakao M, SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)    
