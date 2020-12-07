뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Thinks There Will Not Be Many Fans at a Concert that Is Held on Monday?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Thinks There Will Not Be Many Fans at a Concert that Is Held on Monday?

[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Thinks There Will Not Be Many Fans at a Concert that Is Held on Monday?

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.07 18:17 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Thinks There Will Not Be Many Fans at a Concert that Is Held on Monday?
K-pop boy group BTS' member J-HOPE is making fans laugh with his remarks. 

Recently, one BTS fan uploaded a post on a popular online community. 

In the post, the fan stated that he/she thinks J-HOPE does not know what fans think because he is not a fanboy himself. 

The fan then shared screenshots of J-HOPE's past videos.

The first screenshots showed J-HOPE worrying that there will not be many fans at a concert that is scheduled to take place on Monday. 

On this day that he was worrying about though, a great number of fans could not go because there were no tickets left. 
J-HOPEThe next screenshots were of J-HOPE asking fans if they were going to come to the group's concert for all three days during a live broadcast.

As fans told him that they cannot go to all of them, J-HOPE pulls a sad face and says, "Why is that? It goes on for three days though. Why can't you come to all of them? Please come!"
J-HOPEMany fans did not go to all 3-day concert, not because they did not want to go, but because they simply could not. 

However, it seemed as if J-HOPE did not know this at all, and fans are finding this really cute. 

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.