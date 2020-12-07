[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Thinks There Will Not Be Many Fans at a Concert that Is Held on Monday?

K-pop boy group BTS' member J-HOPE is making fans laugh with his remarks.Recently, one BTS fan uploaded a post on a popular online community.In the post, the fan stated that he/she thinks J-HOPE does not know what fans think because he is not a fanboy himself.The fan then shared screenshots of J-HOPE's past videos.The first screenshots showed J-HOPE worrying that there will not be many fans at a concert that is scheduled to take place on Monday.On this day that he was worrying about though, a great number of fans could not go because there were no tickets left.The next screenshots were of J-HOPE asking fans if they were going to come to the group's concert for all three days during a live broadcast.As fans told him that they cannot go to all of them, J-HOPE pulls a sad face and says, "Why is that? It goes on for three days though. Why can't you come to all of them? Please come!"Many fans did not go to all 3-day concert, not because they did not want to go, but because they simply could not.However, it seemed as if J-HOPE did not know this at all, and fans are finding this really cute.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)