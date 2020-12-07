[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Thinks There Will Not Be Many Fans at a Concert that Is Held on Monday?

K-pop boy group BTS' member J-HOPE is making fans laugh with his remarks.
Recently, one BTS fan uploaded a post on a popular online community.
In the post, the fan stated that he/she thinks J-HOPE does not know what fans think because he is not a fanboy himself.
The fan then shared screenshots of J-HOPE's past videos.
The first screenshots showed J-HOPE worrying that there will not be many fans at a concert that is scheduled to take place on Monday.
On this day that he was worrying about though, a great number of fans could not go because there were no tickets left.
The next screenshots were of J-HOPE asking fans if they were going to come to the group's concert for all three days during a live broadcast.
As fans told him that they cannot go to all of them, J-HOPE pulls a sad face and says, "Why is that? It goes on for three days though. Why can't you come to all of them? Please come!"
Many fans did not go to all 3-day concert, not because they did not want to go, but because they simply could not.
However, it seemed as if J-HOPE did not know this at all, and fans are finding this really cute.
(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE)
(SBS Star)