[SBS Star] Han Ji Min & Nam Joo Hyuk Lavish Praise on Each Other's Great Personality
[SBS Star] Han Ji Min & Nam Joo Hyuk Lavish Praise on Each Other's Great Personality

[SBS Star] Han Ji Min & Nam Joo Hyuk Lavish Praise on Each Other's Great Personality

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.07 17:26
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Han Ji Min & Nam Joo Hyuk Lavish Praise on Each Others Great Personality
Actress Han Ji Min and actor Nam Joo Hyuk praised each other during their recent interview. 

Not too long ago, Han Ji Min and Nam Joo Hyuk sat down for an interview with the press to talk about their upcoming movie 'Josée'. 
Han Ji Min and Nam Joo HyukDuring the interview, they were asked what they thought of one another. 

Han Ji Min said, "Joo Hyuk is full of passion for acting. We talk a lot about acting. Even when we were not doing a same project, we tried to give each other good energy." 

She continued, "He and I can have very good conversations. He is quite mature for his age. I've actually learned a great number of things from him." 

She went on, "What I think is that he is always so real. He doesn't pretend or lie. When he lies, you can see it in his eyes. Joo Hyuk is pure like that." 

She added, "I believe that is Joo Hyuk's biggest charm, and hope he would never lose that side of him." 
Han Ji Min and Nam Joo HyukThen, Nam Joo Hyuk said, "Ji Min treats everybody with respect. She does best at everything she does. She puts her heart into acting." 

He carried on, "I don't think anybody would dislike Ji Min; she's so lovable. There are lessons that I learned from her as well." 

He resumed, "Ji Min always says she isn't good enough, but that's not how me and all people around her think at all."  
Han Ji Min and Nam Joo HyukMeanwhile, 'Josée' is scheduled to hit the theaters on December 10. 

(Credit= Warner Bros. Korea) 

(SBS Star)   
