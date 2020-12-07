뉴스
[SBS Star] The Members of MONSTA X Have Pork Trotters & Steak for Breakfast
[SBS Star] The Members of MONSTA X Have Pork Trotters & Steak for Breakfast

[SBS Star] The Members of MONSTA X Have Pork Trotters & Steak for Breakfast

Published 2020.12.07 16:18
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] The Members of MONSTA X Have Pork Trotters & Steak for Breakfast
K-pop boy group MONSTA X's members were spotted having pork trotters and steak for breakfast. 

On December 5 episode of MBC's television show 'Point of Omniscient Interfere', MONSTA X made a guest appearance. 
MONSTA XThis episode showed MONSTA X's two dorms in the early morning. 

After getting up, MONSTA X worked out and got ready to eat breakfast. 

The surprising fact was that the members all had meat-based heavy breakfast in both dorms, and had no problem finishing it. 
MONSTA X MONSTA X MONSTA XIn one dorm, they ordered pork trotters, cooked some steak and made bibimbap (mixed vegetable rice) to go on the side. 

In the other dorm, they cooked a bunch of steak and grilled vegetables. 

Once they set up the dishes on a table, they sat around together and began digging in. 

Not a lot of people can take that much food in the morning, but that was not the case with MONSTA X members; the dishes were cleared in no time. 
MONSTA X MONSTA XMany made comments regarding this part of the episode, saying that they were surprised by how much the guys ate in the morning as well as what they ate for breakfast.  

(Credit= MBC Point of Omniscient Interfere) 

(SBS Star)    
