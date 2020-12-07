뉴스
[SBS Star] CHUNG HA Tests Positive for COVID-19
[SBS Star] CHUNG HA Tests Positive for COVID-19

Published 2020.12.07 14:19
K-pop singer CHUNG HA's management agency has confirmed that the singer tested positive for COVID-19.

On December 7, MNH Entertainment released an official statement regarding the agency artist CHUNG HA's condition.
CHUNG HAMNH Entertainment shared, "We announce that CHUNG HA has tested positive for COVID-19. She recently found out that she had come into contact with a confirmed case, and voluntarily got tested. The test results came out positive on the morning of December 7."

The agency continued, "CHUNG HA immediately halted all of her activities and entered self-quarantine, and she is taking the necessary measures instructed by health authorities."
CHUNG HACHUNG HA herself also took to her official fan community to share her message to her fans.

CHUNG HA wrote, "Dear Byulharang (CHUNG HA's official fan club), I'm leaving this post in case you get too worried if I don't say anything. I tried to be careful, but I guess it wasn't enough."

She added, "I will return again and promote in good health. Please be careful and don't worry about me too much. I'll see you all soon!"

Since CHUNG HA has been preparing for her comeback with a full album later this month, it seems like there is no choice but to delay her comeback schedule.

(Credit= MNH Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
