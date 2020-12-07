뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk & Suzy's Wedding Photos Make Fans to Ship Them in Real Life
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk & Suzy's Wedding Photos Make Fans to Ship Them in Real Life

[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk & Suzy's Wedding Photos Make Fans to Ship Them in Real Life

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.12.07 13:46 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk & Suzys Wedding Photos Make Fans to Ship Them in Real Life
Actor Nam Joo Hyuk and singer/actress Suzy's wedding photos in the drama made K-drama fans all around the world to ship the two in real life.

On December 6, the final episode of Nam Joo Hyuk and Suzy's tvN drama 'Start-up' was aired.

In the drama, 'Nam Dosan' (Nam Joo Hyuk) and 'Seo Dalmi' (Suzy) tied the knot.
Nam Joo Hyuk, Suzy Nam Joo Hyuk, SuzyThe episode hinted at the couple's happily-ever-after with a series of wedding photos pinned up at their desk walls at work.

Shortly after the episode was aired, the drama's production team and the two actors' management agency Management Soop shared the original wedding photos.
Nam Joo Hyuk, SuzyIn the photos, Nam Dosan and Seo Dalmi are seen in their tuxedo and wedding dress while affectionately holding each other's hands.
Nam Joo Hyuk, Suzy Nam Joo Hyuk, Suzy Nam Joo Hyuk, SuzyOf course, the beautiful moments of the two made the drama's fans to smile ear to ear.

They commented, "I really hope their reunion in another project.", "And they lived happily ever after!", "They look so perfect together.", and more.

(Credit= tvN Start-up, Management Soop)  

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.