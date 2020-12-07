[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk & Suzy's Wedding Photos Make Fans to Ship Them in Real Life

Actor Nam Joo Hyuk and singer/actress Suzy's wedding photos in the drama made K-drama fans all around the world to ship the two in real life.On December 6, the final episode of Nam Joo Hyuk and Suzy's tvN drama 'Start-up' was aired.In the drama, 'Nam Dosan' (Nam Joo Hyuk) and 'Seo Dalmi' (Suzy) tied the knot.The episode hinted at the couple's happily-ever-after with a series of wedding photos pinned up at their desk walls at work.Shortly after the episode was aired, the drama's production team and the two actors' management agency Management Soop shared the original wedding photos.In the photos, Nam Dosan and Seo Dalmi are seen in their tuxedo and wedding dress while affectionately holding each other's hands.Of course, the beautiful moments of the two made the drama's fans to smile ear to ear.They commented, "I really hope their reunion in another project.", "And they lived happily ever after!", "They look so perfect together.", and more.(Credit= tvN Start-up, Management Soop)(SBS Star)