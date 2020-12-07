뉴스
[SBS Star] "So Proud of You, My Mentor" BIGBANG T.O.P Receives a Book from Lee Byung Hun
Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.07
T.O.P of K-pop boy group BIGBANG received a special gift from actor Lee Byung Hun. 

On December 6, T.O.P updated his Instagram with a video. 

The video showed a book cover that had Lee Byung Hun on. 

There was also his autograph on the bottom of the cover. 

When T.O.P opened the book, there was a writing which said, "To my brother Choi Seung-hyun (T.O.P's real name).

Under this post, T.O.P wrote, "So proud of you, my mentor." 
Lee Byung HunT.O.P and Lee Byung Hun became close while filming KBS' drama 'IRIS' together in 2009. 

Since then, they were spotted having a meal together, exchanging gifts, mentioning each other on social media and so on. 
 

(Credit= 'choi_seung_hyun_tttop' Instagram, Online Community) 

(SBS Star)   
