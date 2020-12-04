[SBS Star] This Is What SUGA Did When His Beanie Came Off Him on the First Debut Week

Fans are surprised to see what K-pop boy group BTS' member SUGA did when his beanie came off during a performance only a week after his debut.Recently, one BTS' performance on a music show from the past started gaining attention online, because of what SUGA did on this stage.It was a performance from June 20, 2013, only eight days after the group had made debut.On this day, BTS performed the group's debut track 'No More Dream'.During the performance, SUGA's beanie flew off his head due to powerful choreography.He probably felt his heart sink, but he did not show that on his face; he remained calm and professional.SUGA quickly fixed his hair, then threw the beanie off stage while dancing.As he did that so naturally, it did not look off at all.His skills in dealing with the unexpected situation on stage despite having very little stage experience is making many impressed.(Credit= Mnet M COUNTDOWN)(SBS Star)