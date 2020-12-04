뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS RM & J-HOPE to Feature in Lee Seung Gi's New Album
[SBS Star] BTS RM & J-HOPE to Feature in Lee Seung Gi's New Album

[SBS Star] BTS RM & J-HOPE to Feature in Lee Seung Gi's New Album

K-pop boy group BTS' RM and J-HOPE showed their support for singer/actor Lee Seung Gi's upcoming singer comeback by featuring in one of new tracks.

On December 4, the tracklist for Lee Seung Gi's upcoming album 'The Project' was shared online.
Lee Seung GiAccording to the information given from the tracklist, the upcoming album contains a total of nine tracks; including Lee Seung Gi's pre-released single 'The Ordinary Man' released in November.

What caught the attention of many K-pop fans around the world was the fact that the seventh track of the album, 'The song that will make you smile' (literal translation), will feature RM and J-HOPE as featuring artists.
RM, J-HOPEAccording to reports, RM and J-HOPE will take on the rap verses of the song.

Meanwhile, 'The Project' is set to be released on December 10 at 6PM KST.
Lee Seung Gi(Credit= Hook Entertainment, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
