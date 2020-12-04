뉴스
[SBS Star] Fans Look Back at Photos of BTS JIN, V and JUNGKOOK from 7 Years Ago
Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.04 17:03 View Count
Fans are finding photos of JIN, V and JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS from seven years ago adorable. 

On December 3, one fan of BTS shared some past photos of JIN, V and JUNGKOOK online. 

The fan wrote, "Look at how young they look here. They looked so cute!" 
JIN, V and JUNGKOOKThey were photos that were released by their management agency Big Hit Entertainment back in 2013. 

In the photos, JIN, V and JUNGKOOK are in bed together wearing comfy clothes. 

They are seen being playful with each other and showing the brightest smile on their face. 
JIN, V and JUNGKOOKWhat was noticeable here, like the uploader said, was their youthful look. 

Unlike themselves now, they had lots of baby fat on their face, especially V and JUNGKOOK. 

JIN did not look too much different from how he looks now, but as V and JUNGKOOK definitely looked a lot more boylike. 
JIN, V and JUNGKOOK JIN, V and JUNGKOOKUnder this post, fans left comments such as, "Aww! They were such babies!", "Can't stop smiling!", "Would they have known how huge they would have become then?" and more. 

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)   
