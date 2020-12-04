뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Taeyeon "Saves" Her Fan During His College Entrance Exam
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Taeyeon "Saves" Her Fan During His College Entrance Exam

[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Taeyeon "Saves" Her Fan During His College Entrance Exam

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.12.04 16:18 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Girls Generation Taeyeon "Saves" Her Fan During His College Entrance Exam
One student fan of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's leader Taeyeon shared how she literally saved him during the college entrance exam.

On December 3, one fan of Taeyeon who had just taken his college entrance exam that day shared how she saved him during the exam.

The fan wrote on an online community with the title, "I took the college entrance exam today, and Taeyeon saved me".
[스브스타] '태연이 날 살렸다In the post, the fan attached the answers for this year's Mathematics exam.

There were a total of 30 questions with each of them scores 3 or 4 points.

Along with the answers, the fan wrote, "There was not enough time for me to solve the last question, so I wrote '39', which is Taeyeon's birthday (March 9). And that was the answer. I love you, Taeyeon."
[스브스타] '태연이 날 살렸다Shortly after the post was shared, the unbelievable story of this fan quickly became a hot topic among K-pop fans around the world.

Fans commented, "Did Taeyeon just gave you a free 4 points? Lucky you!", "When I get no time, I should definitely write my bias' birthday for sure.", and more.
[스브스타] '태연이 날 살렸다Meanwhile, Taeyeon is set to make her solo comeback with a new mini album on December 15.

(Credit= Online Community, SM Entertainment, Naver)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.