[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Taeyeon "Saves" Her Fan During His College Entrance Exam

One student fan of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's leader Taeyeon shared how she literally saved him during the college entrance exam.On December 3, one fan of Taeyeon who had just taken his college entrance exam that day shared how she saved him during the exam.The fan wrote on an online community with the title, "I took the college entrance exam today, and Taeyeon saved me".In the post, the fan attached the answers for this year's Mathematics exam.There were a total of 30 questions with each of them scores 3 or 4 points.Along with the answers, the fan wrote, "There was not enough time for me to solve the last question, so I wrote '39', which is Taeyeon's birthday (March 9). And that was the answer. I love you, Taeyeon."Shortly after the post was shared, the unbelievable story of this fan quickly became a hot topic among K-pop fans around the world.Fans commented, "Did Taeyeon just gave you a free 4 points? Lucky you!", "When I get no time, I should definitely write my bias' birthday for sure.", and more.Meanwhile, Taeyeon is set to make her solo comeback with a new mini album on December 15.