[SBS Star] BTS JIN's Fan Club Donates Sanitary Pads to a Community Center Under JIN's Name
[SBS Star] BTS JIN's Fan Club Donates Sanitary Pads to a Community Center Under JIN's Name

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.04 15:51
JIN of K-pop boy group BTS' fan club donated sanitary pads to those in need. 

On December 4, JIN welcomed his 28th birthday. 

In celebration of JIN's birthday, JIN's fan club decided to do something meaningful for the society. 

His fan club came to a conclusion to make donation under JIN's name. 
JIN's fan club donationThey saved up together, then donated 224 boxes of sanitary pads (5,856 single packs) to one large community center in JIN's hometown Gwacheon city. 

The city of Gwacheon gave the sanitary pads to 61 different families right away. 

It was mainly given to single parent homes and financially struggling homes with teenage girls. 
JIN's fan club donationThe fan club explained why they decided to purchase and donate sanitary pads instead of something else.

They said, "We heard about teenage girls from underprivileged families not being able to use sanitary pads because they cannot afford to buy them." 
JIN's fan club donationThe fans' much-needed and heartfelt donation is melting the hearts of many people in Korea at the moment. 

(Credit= 'WinterJin_1204' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
    
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.