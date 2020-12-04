[SBS Star] BTS Members Talk About Their Love & Dating Life

The members of K-pop boy group BTS briefly talked about their love life and their thoughts on being in a relationship.Recently, the seven members of BTS sat down for an interview with Esquire magazine.While sharing thoughts on various topics, the members were asked about their love lives.Esquire's Dave Holmes, the interviewer, revealed that he asked BTS about dating and that the members all answered those questions by saying, "No."He said, "I asked about dating, broad questions like, 'Are you?', 'Is there time?', and 'Can you?', but the answer to all of them was pretty clear. 'No.'"JUNGKOOK said, "The most important thing for us now is to sleep," stating that they simply don't have time to be in a relationship.SUGA also chimed in an jokingly added, "Can you see my dark circles?"RM added, "Our love life... 24 years, 7 days a week, is with all the ARMYs all over the world," expressing their love for their fans, ARMY.(Credit= Esquire, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)