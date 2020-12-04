뉴스
[SBS Star] Red Velvet YERI Looks Much Better Without Make-up?
Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.04
K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member YERI's gorgeous no make-up look is surprising many. 

Recently, one Red Velvet's fan shared photos of YERI without make-up on an online community. 

Along with these photos, the fan wrote, "Don't you think YERI looks so much prettier and cuter without make-up on?" 
YERI YERIAs K-pop stars have to perform under bright stage lights, they usually put on very heavy skin as well as eye make-up.

In these photos, YERI had zero make-up on her face nor had her hair done; she looked very natural.
YERIDespite that, YERI surprisingly managed to look amazing, just like the uploader said. 

Her eyes looked just as big, her eyebrows looked defined and her skin looked even smoother.
YERIAfter seeing this post, lots of fans came to the conclusion that YERI did not need any help of make-up products to make her look better in the first place.

(Credit= 'yerimiese' Instagram, Online Community)

(SBS Star)   
