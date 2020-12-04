[SBS Star] BoA Names Hoobaes Who She Cannot Take Her Eyes Off

K-pop artist BoA named hoobaes who attract her great attention.On December 3 episode of MBC FM4U's radio show 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party', BoA made a guest appearance.While talking about how many hoobae soloists as well as groups BoA has, Kim Shin-young asked, "Do you think you would have had the 'center' position if you debuted as a girl group member?"BoA answered, "I think so, because you can't ignore the importance of the main vocalist in a group."She continued, "But I feel like there are many K-pop stars out there who are undoubtedly all-rounders. The members of my agency's new group aespa are like that."Then, BoA was asked whether there were any K-pop stars not under SM Entertainment who she had eyes on.BoA answered, "Yes, there are. I watched CHUNG HA and YOOA of OH MY GIRL's music video recently. I just couldn't stop thinking how excellent their dancing skills were."She continued, "I actually filmed with YOOA before. Her dancing skills have improved so much since then. Not only that, but she also has become a lot prettier."(Credit= MBC FM4U Kim Shin-young's Music Party)(SBS Star)