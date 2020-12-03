뉴스
[SBS Star] Fans Compare How TVXQ! Dress in Korea & Japan
Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.03
Fans are discussing how different the members of K-pop boy duo TVXQ!'s style is when they are in Korea and Japan. 

Recently, one fan shared a post about TVXQ! on one of the top online community in Korea.

The fan shared photos from TVXQ!'s promotions in Korea as well as the duo's promotions in Japan. 

Along with these photos, the fan wrote, "TVXQ! styles so differently in Japan. Don't you agree, everyone? Which side is your type of styling?" 
TVXQ! TVXQ!As the fan said, TVXQ! members had a completely contrasting appearance in each country. 

In Korea, TVXQ! mostly wore a suit, giving the members a neat and gentle look. 

In Japan though, TVXQ! put on more of funky and colorful outfits. 

It seemed like the stylists tried to reflect the culture as much as possible as well as to meet the needs and wants of the people in each one.
TVXQ!Upon learning this fact, fans are saying how they are finding it incredibly interesting. 

(Credit= SM Entertainment, Online Community, SBS Inkigayo, SBS Entertainment News)

(SBS Star)   
