[SBS Star] After School Lee Ga Eun Leads an R-rated Movie; Fans Are Not Happy About It

Former K-pop girl group After School member/'Produce 48' contestant Lee Ga Eun has just made her film debut with an R-rated movie.On December 3, a movie titled 'Motelier' was released on various VOD/IPTV platforms.In the movie, Lee Ga Eun takes on the role of 'Da-hee', a motel manager who runs her own podcast.'Da-hee' tells the tale of five different visitors to the motel, who made their visits there with different purposes.Shortly after the release, however, many fans expressed disappointment and anger toward Lee Ga Eun's agency for letting her make appearance on a movie rated R.Some comments include, "Why is Ga Eun filming this sort of movie? I don't get it.", "She definitely deserves way more than this. So upset.", "I don't know how I should feel about this, but I hope she gets the chance that she truly deserves.", and more.(Credit= 'PLAYYMOVIE' YouTube, Mnet)(SBS Star)