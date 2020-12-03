뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Spotted Speedily Fixing His Hair that He Messed Up as His Eyes Meet Hairstylist
Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.03 17:18
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Spotted Speedily Fixing His Hair that He Messed Up as His Eyes Meet Hairstylist
Actor Kim Seon Ho was seen quickly fixing his hair that he messed up right after meeting the eyes of his hairstylist. 

Recently, one part from an online press conference for tvN's current drama 'Start-up' began to go around online. 

The part was where the cast members were playing a fun game with each other. 
Kim Seon HoWhile playing the game, Kim Seon Ho habitually ran through his hair with his hand a few times.

Kim Seon Ho's hair was neatly styled at first, but as he did this, it went a little messy. 

Kim Seon Ho was too into this game that it seemed as if he was not aware of what he had just done. 
Kim Seon HoThen, he happened to turn to the side during the talk and had eye contact with his hairstylist. 

As soon as he saw his hairstylist, he quickly fixed his messy hair then smiled. 

Fans are finding this part of the press conference so cute that they are watching it over and over again. 
 
(Credit= tvN) 

(SBS Star)   
