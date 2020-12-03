[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Spotted Speedily Fixing His Hair that He Messed Up as His Eyes Meet Hairstylist

아진짜개귀엽다김선호.....

라이어게임하다가 답답함에 머리 쓸어넘겼는데 21초에 누가 앞머리 정리하라고 했는지 눈 딱 마주치고 정리하더니 히히 웃어....앞머리 정리하는게 이렇게 귀여울 일이냐고 pic.twitter.com/feUW1iejjE — hwi (@hwiprefer) November 26, 2020

Actor Kim Seon Ho was seen quickly fixing his hair that he messed up right after meeting the eyes of his hairstylist.Recently, one part from an online press conference for tvN's current drama 'Start-up' began to go around online.The part was where the cast members were playing a fun game with each other.While playing the game, Kim Seon Ho habitually ran through his hair with his hand a few times.Kim Seon Ho's hair was neatly styled at first, but as he did this, it went a little messy.Kim Seon Ho was too into this game that it seemed as if he was not aware of what he had just done.Then, he happened to turn to the side during the talk and had eye contact with his hairstylist.As soon as he saw his hairstylist, he quickly fixed his messy hair then smiled.Fans are finding this part of the press conference so cute that they are watching it over and over again.(Credit= tvN)(SBS Star)