[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Unveils Details About the Group's First Online Concert

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is ready to mesmerize its fans around the world through the group's first-ever online concert.On December 3, BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment officially announced that the group will be holding an online concert titled, 'YG Palm Stage - 2020 BLACKPINK: The Show'.According to YG Entertainment, the agency will be partnering with YouTube Music for the live streaming of the concert, that is scheduled to take place on December 27 at 2PM KST.The upcoming concert also marks the launch of YG Entertainment's own online concert brand 'Palm Stage', named after the idea of a concert fitting in the palm-size screen of the viewers' hands.Ahead of the online concert, the members of BLACKPINK will greet their fans and provide additional details about the event through a live broadcast called 'BLACKPINK - The Show Announcement Live' on YouTube on December 4 at 2PM KST.You can watch the official trailer for 'YG Palm Stage - 2020 BLACKPINK: The Show' below:(Credit= 'BLACKPINK' YouTube, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)