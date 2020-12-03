뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTOB Seo Eunkwang Spotted Mentioning His Great Love for Fans Behind the Camera
Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.03 16:04
Seo Eunkwang of K-pop boy group BTOB demonstrated how much he truly loves his fans. 

On December 2, Seo Eunkwang and his fellow member Lee Minhyuk went live on YouTube. 

Minutes in prior to the live broadcast, Seo Eunkwang and Lee Minhyuk were seen talking to each other on their seat. 
BTOBAs they thought they were not on live yet, they talked about different random subjects they wanted to talk about. 

But in fact, they were already on live and thousands of fans were watching them. 

This was when fans heard Seo Eunkwang say to Lee Minhyuk, "I'm so happy these days. It's all thanks to MELODY (the name of BTOB's fandom)." 
BTOBThen, Lee Minhyuk noticed that they were online and commented, "Oh, I think we're online." 

When Seo Eunkwang heard this, his eyes widened in surprise but professionally proceeded the live broadcast as if nothing had happened.

As many fans witnessed Seo Eunkwang's true feelings and his touching words, they could not stop crying for ages. 
 

(Credit= 'BTOB 비투비 (Official YouTube Channel)' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)   
