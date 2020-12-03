[SBS Star] ITZY YEJI Sweetly Responds to Fans Asking Her If She Was Not Too Tired for a Live Broadcast

YEJI of K-pop girl group ITZY gave a sweet answer to fans' question.On December 2, YEJI went live on NAVER V LIVE.As it was almost midnight, many fans asked YEJI if she was not too tired.Without hesitation, YEJI responded, "No, I'm not. I came on live on V LIVE, because I wanted to."She continued, "This is not a hard thing to do. Why would I be tired? I mean, it's to talk to MIDZY (the name of ITZY's fandom), you know."The K-pop star went on, "I feel like a lot of you guys think coming on V LIVE is part of my work, but I don't take it that way at all."She added with a playful smile, "I want to spend as much time with MIDZY, but I'm actually quite worried because you guys might find me annoying for going live too much."Then, YEJI asked fans, "Do you think I come on live too often?"In response to this, fans quickly filled the comment section on NAVER V LIVE with "No"s, making YEJI feel relieved.(Credit= 'ITZY' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)